Connecticut's highest-ranking female Republican is stepping down

Minority Leader Themis Klarides won't run for re-election.

The leadership in the Connecticut General Assembly continues its turnover trend.



The first woman to lead the Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives says she will not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly.

Themis Klarides was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby, Woodbridge and Orange. She said in a written statement Tuesday that her decision was based on a combination of personal and professional considerations.

In 2014, unanimously chose the Seymour native as Caucus Leader – the first woman to hold the position. She was re-elected leader again in 2016, and often clashed with former Governor Dan Malloy about over budgetary and other matters.

Klarides' sister, Nicole Klarides-Ditria, also serves in the House, representing Beacon Falls, Derby, and Seymour.