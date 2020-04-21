Connecticut's highest-ranking female Republican is stepping down

The leadership in the Connecticut General Assembly continues its turnover trend.
The first woman to lead the Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives says she will not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly.
Themis Klarides was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby, Woodbridge and Orange. She said in a written statement Tuesday that her decision was based on a combination of personal and professional considerations.
In 2014, unanimously chose the Seymour native as Caucus Leader – the first woman to hold the position. She was re-elected leader again in 2016, and often clashed with former Governor Dan Malloy about over budgetary and other matters.
Klarides' sister, Nicole Klarides-Ditria, also serves in the House, representing Beacon Falls, Derby, and Seymour.
Themis Klarides graduated from Trinity College and Quinnipiac University's law school, and is a practicing lawyer.
Her announcement came the same day lawmakers said they're not reconvening the regular 2020 legislative session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano have already announced they're not running again.