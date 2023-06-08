DEEP extends gratitude toward CT firefighters in Nova Scotia

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) showed appreciation Thursday toward members of Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew for joining Canadian fire crews to fight the wildfires in Nova Scotia.
As smoke travels south and East toward New York, Connecticut and other neighboring states covering them in an orange haze, local firefighters are ensuring the protection of the community.
In the Facebook post, DEEP extended "gratitude and admiration" to the fire crews.
"Their selfless commitment and the sacrifices they make to protect communities and natural resources are an example for all," DEEP said.
