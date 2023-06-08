DEEP extends gratitude toward CT firefighters in Nova Scotia

DEEP extended "gratitude" and "admiration" to the fire crews.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) showed appreciation Thursday toward members of Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew for joining Canadian fire crews to fight the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

As smoke travels south and East toward New York, Connecticut and other neighboring states covering them in an orange haze, local firefighters are ensuring the protection of the community.

In the Facebook post, DEEP extended "gratitude and admiration" to the fire crews.

"Their selfless commitment and the sacrifices they make to protect communities and natural resources are an example for all," DEEP said.

Today, as we look out on hazy skies, we extend our gratitude and admiration to the members of Connecticut's Interstate... Posted by Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.