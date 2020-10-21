Connecticut's official state groundhog Chuckles X dies

Chuckles X arrived at the museum about two years ago and faithfully predicted the coming of spring to the people of Connecticut, the museum wrote in a Facebook post.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Lutz Children’s Museum sadly announced this week that Chuckles X, the official state groundhog has died.

Officials say she had several chronic medical condition, which prevented her from being released into the wild.

Chuckles X arrived at the museum about two years ago and faithfully predicted the coming of spring to the people of Connecticut, the museum wrote in a Facebook post.

"She will be remembered fondly by the museum volunteers, her friends at Bolton Veterinary Hospital, and her thousands of adoring fans," they continued.

The Lutz Children’s Museum has already begun its search for the next Connecticut State Groundhog.

Only non-releasable wildlife referred by veterinarians or licensed rehabilitation facilities are accepted by Lutz.