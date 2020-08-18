Preventing wildfires in Connecticut as drought continues

DEEP has been utilizing drones to help their efforts in preventing forest fires

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — With the dry weather we’ve had this summer, we’re currently at an elevated risk for forest fires.

Luckily we’ve gotten some rain over the past couple days, but it has still been a particularly dry season.

Last month, fire crews in Thompson had battled a forest fire due to the dry conditions.

On Tuesday morning, The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will be giving a demonstration on how they were able to use drones to help fight this forest fire.

They will also be talking about precautions you can take to help to try and prevent the start of any kind of fire.

Earlier this summer, local fire crews went out to California to help fight fires there but now the focus turns to the elevated fire risk here.

That demonstration happening at 11 a.m.

Currently, most of Connecticut is facing some kind of drought with the majority facing "abnormally dry" conditions, while other parts of the state face "moderate drought" conditions.

What can you do to help conserve water?

Here are only a few of the many suggestions DEEP says you can do: