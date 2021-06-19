Drivers urged to avoid the intersection of Rt 25 and 111 in Trumbull after construction accident leaves traffic lights out and power lines down

Traffic lights are expected to be out at the intersection of Route 25 and 111 through the evening

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A dump truck hit some power lines early Saturday and damaged utility poles, causing a power outage in the area which shut off traffic signals at a busy intersection. The outage could last throughout the day.

Police said drivers should avoid the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111 in Trumbull, near the Monroe town line, due to a power outage and the loss of traffic control signals.

Police said that during an overnight paving project on Route 111, between the Route 25 and the Monroe town line, a dump truck collided with power lines which caused damage to several utility poles and the loss of power for all nearby traffic control signals.

The accident resulted in Route 25 and Route 111 intersection being without power, causing traffic delays throughout the area. Police said the area will be affected for at least the next 12 hours.

Drivers should use alternate routes. Trumbull Police and State DOT will be assisting with traffic control at the intersection.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.