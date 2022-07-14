CT Summer at the Museum Contest!

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!
The program allows all Connecticut kids with one adult can to visit participating museums for free!
Now through September 5, Connecticut children age 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult can visit participating museums free of charge through the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program.
Before you visit, check each participant’s website for specific program details and ticket availability. For the full of participating museums, click here.