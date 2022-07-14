WIN TICKETS TO BEYOND VAN GOGH

The sensory extravaganza produced by Paquin Entertainment Group will open in Hartford at Connecticut Convention Center on August 10.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

The sensory extravaganza produced by Paquin Entertainment Group will open in Hartford at Connecticut Convention Center - Exhibit Hall A on August 10. Open for a limited engagement and you could win tickets!