Anticipated contract with Australia will 'stabilize' sub manufacturing in Groton: Courtney

Ahead of Biden's announcement Monday, Rep. Joe Courtney is already praising the economic benefits Connecticut could see from the three-country agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — As Australia is set to purchase nuclear submarines from the U.S., how much of that business will trickle down to what's known as the Submarine Capital of the World?

As Connecticut's U.S. Representative for the eastern part of the state, Joe Courtney has been a long-time supporter of submarine manufacturing in Groton. He said this purchase will bring "a huge source of economic stability."

"Really, [it's a] historic enterprise by the government of Australia to switch their submarine fleet from diesel-electric to nuclear-powered submarines," Courtney told FOX61 Friday in an interview over Zoom.

The deal also includes the United Kingdom, making it a three-country alliance for the new contract. The official announcement from the leaders of the three countries is set to be made on Monday.

Up to five Virginia-class submarines will be part of the agreement, and each sub costs about $3 billion to build. These changes don't come quickly, as Courtney said this rollout would take the next two decades.

"Shipbuilding's a long game, it's going to be unveiled on Monday and there is no question that, you know, the Virginia class boats that Electric Boat is the general contractor for, and the center of production is in both Connecticut and Quonset Point, Rhode Island, obviously is instrumental in terms of making this succeed."

The Associated Press notes that shipbuilding plants in Virginia will also be building its namesake submarines for the agreement.

Submarine manufacturing has been busy along the Long Island Sound, as the U.S. Navy, a century-long client of Electric Boat, has been recapitalizing its fleet over the past decade.

Even before Australia's anticipated purchase entered the public eye, EB was already looking ahead to hire. Last year, EB hired over 3,800 people in Groton, according to Courtney.

"We need to step up our production level even higher. And for the purposes of employment for small businesses that feed into the shipyard - cause it's there's a large supply chain - this means really decades of stability and further growth than we've already seen," Courtney said.

They announced last month the company is looking to hire more than 5,700 employees; 60% of its current workforce is in Connecticut.

"The prediction right now is that that hiring pace is gonna continue for the next 10 years," Courtney said.

The hiring boom would cause a ripple effect in the housing market and reinforce economic stability, according to Courtney. In turn, Courtney said Connecticut's technical programs and the technical schools across the state have been ramping up their apprenticeship programs to accelerate learning to just months.

"It kind of defies the conventional wisdom about Connecticut that 'everybody's leaving.' Actually, people are going to be coming to the region," he said.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the official announcement in San Diego on Monday. Courtney told FOX61 he will be present for the announcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.