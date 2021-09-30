Convicted rapist guilty of ID theft after decades of hiding

Court records show 77-year-old Douglas Bennett pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to passport fraud and aggravated identity theft.

TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence has pleaded guilty to assuming a stolen identity.

Court records show 77-year-old Douglas Bennett pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to passport fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Bennett was arrested last November.

A criminal complaint says Bennett submitted a passport application in 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a person who was born in 1940 and died in 1945.

The complaint says emergency contact information in the application led investigators to discover Bennett’s true identity, which they confirmed with fingerprints.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.