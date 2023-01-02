Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Q Bridge.
Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area of Exit 48 on I-95 at around 8:27 a.m. on Monday.
An estimated 500 gallons from two totes carrying the oil fell off the back of a truck.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the clean-up, which took several hours. The road has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
