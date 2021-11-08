Cooling centers across Connecticut offering life-saving services during extreme heat

These centers offer convenient shelter to those who need to beat the heat

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut is on day one of what is expected to be a heat wave lasting into the weekend. To make sure everyone stays safe, local towns and cities are opening up cooling centers across the state.

For the city of Hartford, there are more than a handful of designated cooling centers. Here's the full list of places you can cool off this week:

Hartford Downtown Main Library at 500 Main St., Wed-Fri 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Library branches open as follows: Barbour Library Branch at 261 Barbour St., Wednesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Dwight Library Branch at 7 New Park Ave., Wednesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Camp Field Library Branch at 30 Campfield Ave., Thursday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Albany Library Branch at 1250 Albany Ave., Thursday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

North End Senior Center at 80 Coventry St., Wed – Fri 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

South End Senior and Wellness Center at 830 Maple Ave., Wed – Fri 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

There's also longtime cooling and heating centers that are open for season-long shelter. These are determined by United Way of Connecticut. The Hispanic Health Council on Main Street in the capital city is one of them.

"They can take a seat for 30 to 45 minutes, they can use the restrooms, they can also have a bottle of water," the Director of Administrative Operations at the Hispanic Health Council Joan Cruz said.

The center welcomes everyone in, no matter what their address or reason for stopping by.

However, the recent city-wide mask mandate that went into effect early Wednesday morning means all visitors do need to wear a mask.

Cruz said there is a lot of extra room -- if the lobby of the building gets full, they will be able to create new spaces in the building to allow social distance.

"It is important for them to stay hydrated, safe, and cool. So our ask is for them to stop by," Cruz said.

The Hispanic Health Council and other cooling centers across the state do get resources from the city to help provide this service. It is an essential service for those who don't have a home or working a working air conditioner.

Many people spend most of their day outside and this heat wave doesn't help.

“It’s uncomfortable, wears you down, takes your energy," George Bryant, a Bristol native visiting Hartford, said.

Right now, he's without a home and he said a service like this is essential.

"I think it’s a good thing. I think these people are wonderful to do that," Bryant said.

To get connected with you nearest cooling center, people can always call 2-1-1 at any time or locate one online here.

