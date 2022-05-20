Cooling centers open across Connecticut ahead of summer-like weekend

Towns and cities across the state are opening up cooling centers for the weekend as temperatures reach the 90s.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cooling centers in the state are starting to open up ahead of the hot and humid weekend.

The City of Hartford will open cooling centers and have water to hand out.

The Hartford Public Library on 500 Main Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the North End and South End senior centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as the Asylum Hill Church from noon to 5 p.m.

The Hartford Fire Department will also hand out water throughout the city.

The Town of East Hartford will also open cooling centers.

The town's Public Safety Complex is open 24/7, and the library will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

211 of Connecticut also has a full list of cooling centers across the state. Click here for the list and interactive map.

