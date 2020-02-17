Local cops land in Tanzania for trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in support of Special Olympics

Their purpose -- to raise money for the Special Olympics of Connecticut. They’ve raised over $156,000 so far.

HARTFORD, Conn — The group of 12 officers from seven police departments in Connecticut and New Jersey took off Sunday en route to Mount Kilimanjaro and have safely landed in Tanzania, where they will make the big trek in a couple days.

What'd that journey look like? Officer Dave Railam says, a 14-hour flight to Nairobi, a three or four-hour layover, and another hour flight to Tanzania.

Their purpose -- to raise money for the Special Olympics of Connecticut. They’ve raised over $156,000 so far.

The officers say they have dedicated themselves to train for and conquer Africa's tallest mountain.

"It's a way to show our support to this great organization and to the athletes that climb mountains of their own every day," they wrote on a public Facebook group.

The group allows the cops to share photos of the experience and for supporters to follow their journey to Tanzania. Railam documented the group's arrival and their resort lodging in a Facebook live video.

Cops' journey to Mount Kilimanjaro 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

They say the support they have received from their family, departments and Special Olympics Connecticut has been important the them.

The men and women have grown into a brotherhood about to stand together, on the top of the world, in honor of the people who inspire them.

The team will return home on February 23.