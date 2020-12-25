Coronavirus, Isaias among top Connecticut stories in 2020

CONNECTICUT, USA — The story of the coronavirus in Connecticut began in early March with the state’s first reported infection. In the months since, the pandemic has killed over 5,700 people statewide, shaken the economy, cost thousands of jobs, and left many people in financial straits.
The virus was by far the biggest story of the year in Connecticut. Other top stories included Tropical Storm Isaias, the arrest of a fugitive college student, transgender athletes, the election, a deadly steam blast at a veterans hospital, a police scandal in Bridgeport, the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos and John Oliver's quote-unquote feud with a sewage plant.
