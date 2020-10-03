Coronavirus making an impact from Wall Street to Main Street in CT

Local businesses are feeling the pinch. Restaurants are seeing fewer customers and some store shelves are bare of sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

HARTFORD, Conn. — While the spread of the Coronavirus has touched most states in the country, it has also touched many sectors of the economy from Wall Street to Main Street.

Movement has been restricted. State employees are banned from out of state travel. Students we’re told not to go home for Spring break.

“No need to go home over Spring vacation,” Gov. Lamont said.



Large gatherings have been postponed including the St. Patrick's parades in Hartford and New Haven.

“If you were planning on coming to the parade this Saturday. It won't be happening this Saturday,” Mayor Luke Bronin announced.



Private events have been cancelled at the Capitol Complex, with the legislative office building to close for cleaning.

Sports teams are preparing for the possibility of playing without an audience.

"I've been to a couple of games and I like to watch them play, but at the end of the day, you just want the players to be safe and you don't want to risk anything just to make the fans happy,” UConn Sophomore Parth Kakare said.

Schools are facing tough decisions.

Westport, Wilton, New Canaan and Norwalk among a growing list of school districts modifying the school day to prepare for digital learning at home.

“We obviously don’t want to close schools," Manchester Public Schools Superintendent Matt Geary said. "We want kids to be in school and we want them to be healthy."

Wall street worry has set in.

A record breaking fall Monday that halted trading gave way to a rebound on Tuesday.

Financial Advisor Eric Hogarth says whatever it is, take some pause and see what is going to happen in the market. You probably shouldn't be getting all in or getting all out at any time.

From Wall Street to Main Street, local businesses are feeling the pinch.

Restaurants are seeing fewer customers.

“It’s very hard to keep our employees here, we can't pay them, it's a bit rough,” SHU Restaurant's Jack Chiang said.

Meanwhile, some store shelves are bare of sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

"We're stocking up on some supplies for mostly food and being cautious about washing our hands well,” Victor Herson of Bloomfield said.

All of this is changing by the hour.