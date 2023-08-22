Corrections officer stabbed at Garner Correctional in Newtown

The officer suffered a serious injury according the the union.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A corrections officer at Garner Correctional Institute was seriously injured after being stabbed Tuesday morning by an inmate, according to union officials.

Mike Vargo, President AFSCME Local 1565, said in an email the correctional officer was stabbed in the neck, which caused "significant injury," and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no information on his condition.

According to Vargo, assaults on staff have become more and more frequent and violent in nature, almost doubling in the last three years, with 100 staff assaults in the year 2020 vs. 196 staff assaults in the year 2023.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.