Couple gets car overhauled for helping aid in capture of amber alert suspect

Their vehicle took damage as they chased a car through the streets of Springfield that they recognized as being involved in an Amber Alert.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts couple who was instrumental in apprehending an Amber Alert suspect in Springfield had their damaged SUV overhauled and delivered to them Tuesday. Benny Correa and Amanda Disley aided in the capture of Miguel Rodriguez, and in bringing a girl back home safe. Being called community heroes, Benny and Amanda downplayed that — saying they were just in the right place at the right time.

They didn’t even recognize their SUV will it rolled out of the repair bay.

“That is not our truck! That is not my truck!” said Disley. It’s been a month since Benny Correa and Amanda Disley saw their SUV. “I just want to drive it, I just want to drive it,” said Correa.

“We did what I think any parent would do,” said Disley. They said they’d do it all again. “Yes, in a heartbeat. Without a question, no hesitation. Like I said it could’ve been one of ours.”

In large part because of them, the 11 year old girl is home.

“The best part was (her) coming home,” said Correa. And Miguel Rodriguez in behind bars. “I don’t have good words for that man. I don’t have anything nice to say to him.”

Their SUV was completely made over by Balise Automotive.

“If it wasn’t for the donations we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did,” said Brian Stone of Balise. From the new bumpers, to the 22 inch chrome rims, to the custom black matte paint job.

“Benny and Amanda went above and beyond in what they did. For us and our vendors it’s just doing the next right thing so that’s what we did,” said Stone.