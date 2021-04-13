Court rejects appeal of killer of 3 in home invasion

Joshua Komisarjevsky that the state’s failure to move his trial out of New Haven to counter pretrial publicity denied him a fair trial.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of murder, sexual assault and other crimes in the killings of a woman and her daughters, ages 11 and 17, in a 2007 home invasion.

Justices issued a 7-0 decision Monday upholding the convictions against Joshua Komisarjevsky.

He appealed on several arguments including that the state’s failure to move his trial out of New Haven to counter pretrial publicity denied him a fair trial.

Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, 11-year-old Michaela and 17-year-old Hayley, in their Cheshire home.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.