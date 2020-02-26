Court says Trump administration can withhold grants forcing CT, other states to cooperate with ICE

The ruling overturned a lower court's decision that ordered the release of federal funding from 2017 to seven states and New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A federal appeals court in New York says the Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The ruling overturned a lower court's decision that ordered the release of federal funding from 2017 to seven states and New York City.

Those states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island.