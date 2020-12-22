Coventry firefighters rescue woman from lake

Police say the woman was about 100 feet off the shoreline.

COVENTRY, Conn — A woman was rescued from Coventry Lake Tuesday afternoon by firefighters.

Police say they responded to the Lisicke Beach area on Main Street. The person who called Police said the woman had been in the water for at least 15 minutes.

Officers tried to make contact with the woman who was about 100 feet from the shoreline.

The Coventry Fire Department responded and was able to rescue the woman, who was taken to the hospital for exposure.