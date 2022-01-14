500,000 additional COVID-19 at-home tests distributed across CT: Lamont

Along with state distribution, people across the country are now able to order free tests from the federal government.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday that the state had distributed another 500,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations this week, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to nearly 3.6 million.

Lamont said the state has been working to obtain the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operations of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” Lamont said. “We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors.”

Some of the deliveries for the week of Jan. 17 included:

350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, K-12 students and teachers, first responders, other front-facing municipal employees, and non-licensed childcare programs;

83,000 self-tests to community groups and vulnerable populations; and

50,000 self-tests to nursing homes for visitor testing.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Municipalities - 1,350,000

K-12 students and teachers - 1,420,000

Early childhood providers - 164,000

State employees / PNPs - 217,000

Faith-based organizations - 158,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings - 49,000

Foodshare - 37,000

Homebound individuals - 22,000

K-12 bus drivers - 11,000

Center for Disability Rights - 5,000

Undocumented residents - 6,000

Seasonal farm workers - 9,000

Incarcerated population - 15,000

Public college and university students - 13,000

Nursing home visitation - 50,000

Coalition Against Domestic Violence - 20,000

Hartford Communities That Care - 3,000

LGBTQ Communities - 4,000

Spanish American Merchants - 13,000

Malta House of Care - 1,000

Community Re-Entry Programs - 4,000

Hospitality workers and community organizations - 20,000

All totaling 3,591,000 tests.

Along with state distribution, people across the country are now able to order free tests from the federal government.

On Jan. 14, the White House announced the launch of COVIDtests.gov, the test-ordering website. An online statement said the site would go live on Jan. 19.

However, the website was accepting requests for tests on Jan. 18, a day before its formal launch date. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a Jan. 18 press briefing this was because the site was in a “beta testing phase.”

“COVIDtests.gov is in the beta phase right now, which is a standard part of the process typically as it’s tested in the early stages of being rolled out,” Psaki said.

The testing site was fully functional on Jan. 18 and orders for tests were being processed.

COVIDtests.gov redirects visitors to an order form on the U.S. Postal Service’s website, where you can order a total of four rapid antigen at-home COVID-19 tests per household online.

To order the free tests, all one needs to do is enter their name and a residential mailing address. The tests are expected to ship within seven to 12 days and will be delivered by the USPS with no additional shipping costs, according to the website.

Once their order has shipped, they will receive an email with an estimated delivery date and a tracking number. You will then be able to track the status of your delivery on USPS.com, according to the agency.

For individuals unable to access COVIDtests.gov or those who need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

-

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.