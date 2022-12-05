As summer peaks in, COVID-19 cases are on the rise

The state’s seven day rolling average positivity rate increased to 13.24 percent with week from a week ago when it was just 10.35 percent.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but with the seasons finally changing many folks are hoping for a good spring and summer

Live music, dancing, and good weather.

“It’s good to kind of be able to start living again,” said Erin Molchan.

People are ready for the summer. With no mask restrictions and lessened COVID-19 protocols, people feel a sense of normalcy.

“It’s a little bit getting back to normal. Even getting to do things like this without masks. Because we came back here a year ago or something during COVID and it was not as lively as this,” said Molchan.

However, with summer quickly approaching, one hot topic is COVID-19. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate increased to 13.24 percent from a week ago when it was just 10.35 percent.

“I work clinically as an urgent care PA so I have been seeing at the forefront an increase in the last couple of weeks of COVID-19 cases. As well as influenza A,” said Sheree Piperidis with Quinnipiac University.

as more people continue to gather to be mindful said Piperidis.

“Make sure to do all the things that rid infections such as washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Stay at home if you are feeling sick,” said Piperidis.

While people are dancing into the summer folks say they’ll do just that.

“When it comes down to people being safe and caring for people, that always matters most,” said Molchan.

Across Connecticut, there are currently 291 people who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 of that, 102 of them are not fully vaccinated.

