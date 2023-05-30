Masking, testing return to parts of State Capitol building as COVID-19-positive cases rise

Sen. Pres. Pro Tempore Martin Looney said the measures will be revisited on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Some masking and testing precautions are back in place at the State Capitol Building as positive COVID-19 cases escalate.

According to Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, there had been several positive COVID-19 tests in the State Senate over the past few days.

The measures have been put in place to "ensure the Senate continues to operate effectively," said Looney.

Looney did not say if the COVID-19 cases were among legislators, staffers or visitors.

Going forward, all visitors and guests must mask up in the common areas on the third floor of the State Capitol and in the Senate Gallery.

State Senators and staff in the chamber will do rapid tests.

According to Looney, the wearing of masks is encouraged in the Senate chamber but is not required if that person tests negative for COVID-19

Looney said that the new precautions will be revisited on Thursday and there will be an update if anything changes.

