COVID-19 grading scale to continue in Waterbury schools

The grading scale was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to help students pass, by making the lowest possible grade 50 points instead of zero.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Pubic Schools enacted a COVID-19 grading scale when the pandemic started last year in an effort to help students get passing grades.

The scale made the lowest possible grade 50 points instead of zero.

On Thursday night, the city's Board of Education voted to continue the COVID-19 grading scale for this school year, even though in person instruction is back up and running.

Last year, even with the grading scale in place, roughly 4,700 students in Waterbury received failing grades, almost twice the amount compared to the previous school year.

The grading scale had the opposite effect that it was supposed to have on student success.

In-person learning was inconsistent last year. At the end of the school year, about 60% of the city's 18,000 students finished the year learning remotely.

Although many students got failing grades last year, more students would have gotten F's had the old grading system been in place, according to the city's Chief Academic Officer, Dan Schwartz.

He also said that giving a student a grade of "zero" has a negative emotional effect on them and discourages them in future assignments.

