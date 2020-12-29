COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly, positivity rate declines

Currently, Connecticut has 1,226 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released Connecticut's COVID-19 statistics showing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Connecticut as of December 29, has 1,226 people hospitalized due to the virus. New Haven County has the most hospitalizations with 371 patients, followed by Hartford County with 370. The state administered 13,603 tests and 767 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 5.64 percent.

Deaths in Connecticut increased again by 20 people since the weekend. There are now 5,924 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

