COVID-19 long haulers seek treatments and support at roundtable with medical experts

The roundtable at Yale University included medical experts and the Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Rachel Levine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Long COVID is still impacting people who contracted the COVID-19 virus, in some cases, years after they first tested positive.

Long haulers spoke with Yale University medical experts and Admiral Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health for the Department of Health and Human Services to explain their symptoms and push for more research into their conditions.

"It feels a little bit like there's no end in sight still," said Hannah Hortenbach, from Wethersfield.

As the nation continues to take steps forward after the COVID-19 pandemic, there are people still struggling with lasting impacts of the virus.

"I was very active previously. I loved hiking and being outside, now I barely leave the couch. I barely leave my house," said Hortenbach.

It’s called Long COVID when symptoms of COVID-19 continue for four weeks or longer after initially contracting the virus.

Long haulers deal with shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog, chest pain and severe coughs, among other symptoms.

Hortenbach developed Cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease-, after catching COVID. Almost three years later, she’s still dealing with COVID symptoms.

"That has been really difficult at age 30 to be facing all sorts of issues," said Hortenbach.

Patients like her sat down with Yale health experts and Admiral Levine seeking support from each other and researchers for treatments.

"We are working to advance supports and services for patients with Long COVID as well as research programs that are so important to understand this chronic condition better," said Admiral Levine.

The patients' stories are similar, citing difficulties living their every day lives. Suddenly changed forever, while the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends in just a few months.

"Right now it feels like a part of society has picked up and moved on and seamlessly forgotten about the pandemic. Knowing I’m not alone in that has brought me a lot of strength as well," said Hortenbach.

Still with a lot of unanswered questions, patients hope their message gets back to Washington. A reminder that for some, the virus isn’t going away.

"Hearing them tell their stories is really meaningful. That helps us develop and drive policy as well as research," said Admiral Levine.

The Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 is set to expire May 11 but medical experts say they’ll continue to research Long COVID long after that.

