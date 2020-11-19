COVID-19 payment program enrollment date extended by PURA

The enrollment period for the program for both residential and non-residential customers is extended through at least February 9, 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is notifying all customers The enrollment period for the program for both residential and non-residential customers is extended through at least February 9, 2021.

The Winter Protection Program is also in effect from November 1, 2020, to May 1, 2021. This program protects eligible households against heat source shut-offs during the winter.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bills are encouraged to call their utility company and ask the following:

First, whether the residential customer is eligible to be “coded hardship” and enrolled in the Winter Protection Program.

Second, if ineligible for hardship status or a non-residential customer, to enroll in a COVID-19 Payment Plan.

Customers with past due balances are eligible to avoid shut-offs by enrolling in one of the programs provided by Connecticut-regulated water, electric and gas utilities, Operation Fuel, or the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Most importantly, any customer enrolled in the COVID-19 Payment Program can not have their service terminated for non-payment.