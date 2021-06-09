COVID-19 precautions in place as state fairs return

The Haddam Neck Fair opened its gates once again over the Labor Day Weekend after a year off.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Fair season is back in Connecticut and people are flocking to fairgrounds for some much-needed fun after a tough year.

"We've had a record fair I'm sure. Friday and Saturday were packed. I've been a director now for about 15 years it's the busiest I've ever seen it," said Bob McGarry, fair director of the Haddam Neck Fair.

The fair took place Labor Day Weekend, opening its gates once again after a year off.

"It was good to gear up it's good to see some of the vendors back that have been here a long time. Of course, to see the crowds, everyone's having a good time and that's great," said McGarry.

However, safety is still top of mind for many. Big crowds, even outdoors, can be a risk.

"I have a 91-year-old mother and a 93-year-old friend I take care of and I'm not taking chances," said Donna Mariem, of Moodus.

The fair had its own safety protocols in place, including hand washing stations and signs to remind people to social distance.

"It's not overly crowded and people tend to keep their distance and they have plenty of space for people to walk around so it's been really great," said Heather Ferrer of Killingworth.

Some people took their own precautions, like wearing a mask.

"There's a lot of kids here, my daughter is 11 years old, so she can't get vaccinated yet. So we prefer to wear the masks, it's not much of an inconvenience," said Tiffany Ehmka, of Meriden.

Some others chose to skip the crowded activities all together.

"We've had some people stay away because of safety concern and I can be sympathetic to that," said McGarry.

However many people felt that the fair was a safe, outdoor option for family fun.

