Rollback of COVID-19 restrictions a welcome relief for some businesses

Gov. Lamont announced restrictions would be eased starting March 19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For some businesses around the state, Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement Thursday that some COVID-19 restrictions would be rolled back was a sense of relief.

It’s been almost a year since the pandemic broke out in the Nutmeg State, forcing a near-standstill of normal life. However, in just two weeks, travel requirements and capacity limits for some businesses will ease, opening the door for more people.

“It’s looking like the light at the end of the tunnel here,” said Red Rock Tavern Manager Chelsey Mancini told FOX61 News on Friday.

She said they will continue to social distance, but it is a relief.

“With warmer weather coming around, we’re excited that we can get back to somewhat normal see normalcy,” Mancini said.

On Thursday, Lamont said the state would lift capacity limits starting March 19 at restaurants, libraries, museums, aquariums, gyms and fitness centers, retail and office spaces and houses of worship.

Social gatherings at private residences can now include 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and at commercial venues, 100 people will be allowed indoors and 200 people outdoors.

“This is not Texas,” he said. “This is not Mississippi. This is Connecticut.”

Lamont said sports can also practice and compete as normal and the 14-day quarantine for travel will serve as a guide. Some limitations will remain in place.

“We are going to maintain the mask and the spacing requirements, what that means in terms of restaurants and non-theater, we're keeping that in place,” he said. “Eight people to a table so it doesn't become a big party and we're going to maintain the 11 p.m. curfew.

The rollback has had some mixed reactions.

“I felt that the small stores, particularly the sole proprietorships that could control the number of people who are in their stores, could job control mask-wearing,” said John Cizman, of Canton. “I thought they should have remained open the whole time.”

West Hartford resident Debbie Rosen has only eaten outside at restaurants since the start of the pandemic.

“Hopefully we’ll have businesses that are viable, but that one is concerning for me,” she said about restaurants. “I would have limited them a little bit more.”

In addition to the easing of restrictions on March 29, capacity limits in early childhood classes will also increase.

Starting April 2, amusement parks can open, outdoor events venues can increase their capacity to 50%, and indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity.

