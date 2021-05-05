COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Yard Goats games

Fans that get vaccinated will also receive a Dunkin Donuts gift card and four future tickets.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Wednesday a partnership with the Hartford Yard Goats and Hartford HealthCare to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines.

According to officials, fans who attend Hartford Yard Goats games throughout the month of May will be able to receive a vaccination.

The shots will be available starting next Tuesday.

#BREAKING Yard Goats Announce Vaccinations will be Available for Fans at Selected Games in May



Fans who get vaccinated at a Yard Goats game will receive four tickets to a future game and a Dunkin’ hot card courtesy of Dunkin’ pic.twitter.com/eFupS34oMi — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 5, 2021

Vaccines will be available by appointment as well as a walk-up.

Vaccinations will be between from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, May 11th (Opening Night)

Wednesday, May 12th

Tuesday, May 18th

Wednesday, May 19th

Vaccinations will be between from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the following days:

Sunday, May 16th

Sunday, May 23rd

“We are thrilled to team up with our longtime partner Hartford HealthCare to provide vaccination shots for fans attending our games,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “The Yard Goats Fan experience is the most important part about attending home games and what better way to improve on that than having fans get their vaccinations at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Hartford HealthCare officials say they are committed to the first six weeks of the season and the goal is to administer 100 shots per game.

“We are delighted to work with The Hartford Yard Goats in this important endeavor,” Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey A. Flaks said,

Flaks added: "Partnerships like this ensure that everyone has access to the COVID vaccine. This is how we will get to the other side. Every day we are committed to doing more to ensure no one has a barrier to the vaccine. We will do whatever it takes to reach all of our communities, including our most vulnerable.”

BREAKING @GoYardGoats will now offer vaccines to fans starting next Tuesday... Vaccines will be offered at select games throughout the month of May AND those you get vaccinated will receive a @dunkindonuts gift card & 4 game tickets @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/DVo7IxCren — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) May 5, 2021

The Yard Goats home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Individual game tickets for the month of May are on sale.

A limited number of tickets will be available online or over the phone (860-246-4628).

Officials say no in-person sales will be available at this time.

--

