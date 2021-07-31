COVID causes concern for festival goers

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi said the festival was scaled back this year due to covid-19.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven’s Centennial Savin Rock Festival kicked off at Old Grove Park. Attendees told FOX61 they are glad to enjoy the weather outside, but some also have the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant on their minds.

It’s just nice to come down here and enjoy a nice summer night.

“It’s really nice to be out. But with the delta variant coming out, we just hope we don’t have any kind of issues in the future. I know CT has a high percentage of vaccinated people so hopefully everybody is careful and if they’re not, they wear masks,” Ed O’Brien said.

Some attendees kept the masks on as New Haven County has moved into the substantial category for covid-19 community transmission.

“I am not vaccinated, that’s why I am wearing a mask but again nobody knows if you’re vaccinated or not,” Denay Hinton said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

“We have a great crowd but I see everybody is not as crowded as usual, some people are wearing masks,” Rossi said.

But over in Hartford, a festival is expanding.

“Obviously we missed last year, but like so much else we’re coming back bigger than ever,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The Black-Eyed and Blues Festival at Bushnell Park is now a two day event instead of one this weekend. Despite Hartford County being under the substantial risk category for covid community spread, Bronin isn't sounding the alarms about this event.

“I don’t think it impacts this event at all, the studies and the CDC have been clear that outdoor is safe l, the risk of transmission outside is very low,” Bronin said.

Mayor Bronin said there is enough room to social distance in the park.

The festival kicks off Saturday afternoon at Bushnell Park.

