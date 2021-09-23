Coalition: More COVID funds needed to fix school air quality

The long-standing issue has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Municipal leaders, teachers, school staff and school boards and superintendents are teaming up to demand the state of Connecticut provide more federal COVID-19 funding to help cover the high cost of improving air quality in hundreds of aging schools.

It's a long-standing issue that’s been highlighted by the pandemic.

While districts have received federal COVID-19 relief funds, the group said Thursday the money falls far short of what’s needed to install air conditioning, upgrade old HVAC systems and improve air quality in some buildings that are more than 100 years old.

