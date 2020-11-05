More CT fairs to be canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Organizers say uncertainty about pandemic, resurgence, how to protect fair-goers leaves them no choice

CONNECTICUT, USA — With public safety in mind, fairs around the state have announced their cancellations or postponements.

While this may come as a disappointment to many, officials said the decision was not an easy one.

"Our fairs bring in tens of thousands of people so for the people saying how could we quit so far in advance? It's because we don't know," said Karen Zagurski, President of the Association of CT Fairs.

Zagurski said it is not knowing if or when there will be a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told FOX61 public safety was their number one priority. Many vendors are 65-years old and older, an age group that health officials have said is the most at risk when it comes to this virus.

"We would have to disinfect the grounds constantly. We would have to keep people six feet apart from one another, rides would have to be disinfected, you'd all have to wear a mask. Nobody would know how people would eat with a mask," added Zagurski.

Hamburg Fair We are sad to announce that the 2020 HAMBURG FAIR LOCATED IN LYME, C... T IS CANCELLED. Please see the press release listed below for more information. We look forward to welcoming you back to the fair in 2021. Thank you for your support. Stay healthy and safe!

With over a dozen fairs canceled so far and more to be added to the list, Jody Cameron with the Windham County Ag Society said he has never seen this happen.

"This is the first in over 200 years for the Windham County Agricultural Society that we've not been able to hold a fair within a calendar year. It is not normal," said Cameron.

Not only does this affect the public, but it affects the small towns that hold these fairs annually.

The money made sometimes goes to charities or to help the local boy scouts.

For many vendors, it also acts as a summer job.

"Many people, many small business owners, their business increases during fair week so it has a financial impact, it has a social impact. Many people we hear say they meet at the fair annually from all over the state," added Cameron.