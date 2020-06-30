Watch live @ 10:30AM | Gov. Lamont to speak on how Connecticut youth employment programs have been impacted by COVID-19

The governor will hold a news briefing Tuesday morning at the Fair Haven Community Health Center.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fair Haven Community Health Center.

Lamont's office says he will make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on youth employment programs.

The governor will also participate in a Tuesday afternoon announcement about the future of higher education in Bridgeport.

At 12:30 p.m., Gov. Lamont will be joined by Mayor Joe Ganim, Connecticut Office of Higher Education Director, Tim Larson, as well as local university officials.