Watch live @ 10:30AM | Gov. Lamont to speak on how Connecticut youth employment programs have been impacted by COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fair Haven Community Health Center.
Lamont's office says he will make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on youth employment programs.
The governor will also participate in a Tuesday afternoon announcement about the future of higher education in Bridgeport.
At 12:30 p.m., Gov. Lamont will be joined by Mayor Joe Ganim, Connecticut Office of Higher Education Director, Tim Larson, as well as local university officials.
- Mark Scheinberg, President of Goodwin University
- Dr. John J. Petillo, President of Sacred Heart University
- Dr. Stephen Healey, President of the University of Bridgeport
- Joseph M. Bierbaum, Jresident of Paier College of Art