I-84 Westbound in Vernon shutdown due to loose cows

VERNON, Conn. — Moo-ve over if you're traveling down Interstate 84 west.
Traffic on I-84 westbound in Vernon is shut down due to cows on the loose on Friday afternoon.
Police said that at approximately 2:28 p.m., Troop C in Tolland received multiple 911 calls reporting multiple cows in the travel lanes of I-84 westbound in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass in Vernon.
"Troopers have shut down the westbound side of I-84 while they work to secure the cows," officials said.
The scene is still active.
This is a developing story.
