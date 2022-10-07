I-84 Westbound in Vernon shutdown due to loose cows

The scene is still active as troopers work to secure the cows.

VERNON, Conn. — Moo-ve over if you're traveling down Interstate 84 west.

Traffic on I-84 westbound in Vernon is shut down due to cows on the loose on Friday afternoon.

Police said that at approximately 2:28 p.m., Troop C in Tolland received multiple 911 calls reporting multiple cows in the travel lanes of I-84 westbound in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass in Vernon.

"Troopers have shut down the westbound side of I-84 while they work to secure the cows," officials said.

The scene is still active.

This is a developing story.

