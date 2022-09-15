Cox lawyers plan to file lawsuit against New Haven within 10 days

While still paralyzed from his mid-chest down, Cox had been making progress in a local rehabilitation facility in recent weeks.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The attorneys for Randy Cox, the New Haven man paralyzed in a police van in June, held a press conference Thursday to update his condition and deliver a stern message to the city.

Since Randy Cox was paralyzed while in the custody of the New Haven Police nearly three months ago, his family has had one mission in mind, which they reiterated here on the steps of City Hall today.

"Justice for Randy Cox" was chanted multiple times by Cox's family, friends and attorneys.

"He got off the breathing machine, completely off the trach, got off the feeding tube, and then a few days ago he got sick," said Cox's sister Latoya Boomer.

His setback included a fever. But now, he is once again starting to make progress, which is what Cox's legal team wants in their discussions with the city. Cox's contingent plans to file a lawsuit in the next week to 10 days.

"Hopefully the mayor, the police chief, you all have the ability to do the right thing by Randy Cox and I pray that you will and If not this family is prepared to go all the way," said Cox's lawyer Ben Crump, a renowned civil rights attorney, who represented George Floyd's family.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson were in attendance, off to the side of the press conference.

"I think we are all expecting a lawsuit, right," said Elicker. "I think that's been clear from very, very early on and what to me is important is that we keep the best interest of the entire city in mind."

The mayor and chief have repeatedly said what happened to Cox was wrong they will do their best to make sure it never happens again and that the city's legal team has been engaged with Cox's lawyers, including on the subject of the fiver officers suspended following the June 19 arrest of Cox.

"I'll say what I've been saying this whole time I want them fired and arrested," said Boomer.

"We think justice delayed is justice denied," Crump added. "This is not a complicated case."

The Chief State's Attorney's is in the process of determining whether those officers will be arrested. Once that decision is made, the New Haven Police Department will begin an internal affairs investigation to determine whether the officers will be terminated.

