Attorney General sues 5 CT businesses for selling illegal cannabis products

Products over 0.3% THC on a dry weight are considered cannabis products and can only be sold in the regulated market.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong sued five retailers in Connecticut on Thursday for the alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act due to the sale of illegal delta-8 THC products mimicking popular snacks and candies considered youth-oriented.

This legal action comes after the Office of the Attorney General conducted unannounced visits in December to vape shops and gas stations. Illegal delta-8 products were allegedly found for sale at every vape shop that was visited and one gas station.

It was found that the products mimicked popular snack foods, including Fritos, Skittles, Airheads, and more. The look-alike products are untested and illegal in Connecticut even in licensed cannabis retailers.

Tong is also in the process of sending warning letters about electronic vaping products to Connecticut-licensed retailers.

The letters state that the sale of delta-8 that sale of delta-8 THC by unlicensed retailers may be illegal in Connecticut. Products over 0.3%THC on a dry weight are considered cannabis products and can only be sold in the regulated market. Cannabis products sold outside of the regulated market are illegal and may subject sellers to civil and criminal penalties.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in hemp and marijuana plants.

The letter reads in part: “If you offer delta-8 THC products for sale in your establishment that exceed .3 percent THC on a dry weight basis and you do not hold such a license, you are in violation of Connecticut law. For your information, we have included below photographs of products that were recently purchased from retailers in Connecticut that purport to contain delta-8 THC. The sale of such products may expose you to criminal and civil liability. Please remove any such products from your shelves and dispose of them immediately."

None of the illegal products are subject to the testing requirements of cannabis sold in regulated markets, and the products do not contain warnings regarding potential health risks.

“Cannabis products in Connecticut cannot be sold by unlicensed retailers and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Period. Any unlicensed Connecticut retailer selling delta-8 THC products that purport to contain high levels of THC is breaking the law and may be subject to both criminal and civil penalties. Lest there be any confusion, we are sending letters to thousands of vape shops who might sell these products in Connecticut outlining the laws and demanding that they remove any illegal products from their shelves immediately,” Tong said in a statement. “Our undercover investigation revealed widespread sale of untested, unregulated, delta-8 edibles mimicking popular youth snacks. The five retailers we are suing today offered some of the most egregious look-alike edibles posing the worst risks for accidental youth poisoning. None of these edibles are tested or approved for sale in Connecticut, and packaging statements regarding THC content and safe serving sizes are not to be trusted. If you see delta-8 THC offered outside any licensed cannabis retailer, do not purchase it, and report it to my office immediately.”

Businesses found selling look-alike products in Connecticut included:

AZ Smoke Shop and Wireless, 695 Main Street, Manchester

Reheem Mini Mart, 352 Main Street, Manchester

Smokers Paradise, 320 Main Street, East Hartford

7 Puff, 700 Burnside Avenue, Enfield

Anthony’s Service Station, 136 East Main Street, Plainville

Illegal look-alike cannabis products pose a threat to children who may unknowingly ingest a high dosage, Tong's office said.

According to the Connecticut Poison Control Center, 1 in 5 children nationally who eat edibles accidentally are admitted to the hospital. Between 2000 and 2022, the Connecticut Poison Control Center reported 189 cases of ingestion in children under age 19. The majority of those cases resulted in an emergency department visit, and about one-third resulted in the child being admitted to the hospital.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.