Rhode Island man seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Groton

Police said the man ran onto the Gold Star Highway and was struck by an SUV

GROTON, Connecticut — A Rhode Island man is in serious condition after he was struck by an SUV in Groton overnight.

Police said just after 12:30 a.m. a Ford Escape driven by a 71-year-old New London man was driving westbound on the Gold Star Highway. When the driver was near the intersection of Toll Gate Road, police said 21-year-old Eric Canela, of Cranston, Rhode Island, reportedly ran into the roadway.

The SUV collided with Canela.

Canela was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

The cause of this accident is under investigation by members of the Patrol Division of the Groton Town Police Department with assistance from accident reconstructionists who are members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that may assist police in the investigation to contact the Groton Police Department at the following number: (860) 441-6712.

