Crash at Waterford Speedbowl injures spectators

At least two people were sent to the hospital by a car that crashed into the 'catch-fence' at the Waterford Speedbowl track on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the NASCAR SK Modified division race. Video of the crash shows people standing behind a fence as a car loses control, goes up on two wheels and crashes into the fence, continuing down the track, rolling over and sending spectators running. Multiple injuries were reported, although the car remained on the track.

Calls to the Waterford Speedbowl were not returned, but the racetrack did post a message saying that "everyone involved in tonight's incident will be okay." Fire officials would not provide details on the injuries Sunday night.

