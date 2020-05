One party was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Just before 10:30 this morning, Connecticut State Police Troop H were dispatched to Interstate 91 southbound at exit 25 in Wethersfield for a motor vehicle accident.

Police say that there were injuries sustained, but the extent is unknown at this time.

There was one party transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Currently, the area of exit 25 southbound is closed.