Crash closes I-91 north in Rocky Hill

Traffic is being routed off the highway and back on at exit 24.

ROCKY HILL, Conn — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car left one person injured and closed the highway Sunday morning.

Michael P. Garrahy, Chief of the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said in a release, that the crash happened at 5:20 p.m., on I-91 North at Exit 24.

Exit 24 is at the Rocky Hill - Wethersfield town line and exits on to the Silas Deane Highway or Rt. 99.

When they arrived, crews found a tractor trailer on its side with a car that had crashed with the trailer. Connecticut State Police and EMS units were also on scene. One patient was taken to an area hospital.

Garrahy said I-91 North at Exit 24 will be closed for the duration of the incident. Vehicles traveling northbound on I-91 can detour around the accident via Exit 24 off the highway and then enter the highway via the Exit 24 North on-ramp.

