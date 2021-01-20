Crash closes Route 15 northbound in Newington

Firefighters have asked the public to avoid the area as they help Newington Police.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A crash closed Route 15 Northbound Wednesday afternoon near the PC Richards in Newington.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook asking people to avoid the area as they help Police at the crash. From pictures taken at the scene, a truck looks to have tipped over onto its side. Also, a utility pole was snapped in half.

Another crash happened at the scene near the Olympia Diner. The car struck a Department of Transportation truck that was blocking the road. FOX61's Rachel Piscitelli says two people and a small child were seen in the car.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.