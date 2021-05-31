Crash closes Route 190 in Enfield

Police say both directions between Route 5 and Pearl Street's on and off-ramps will be closed for an "extended duration."

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating a crash on Route 190 in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department Facebook page, the road is closed in both directions between Route 5's on and off ramps and Pearl Street's on and off-ramps for an "extended duration."

Officers are investigating the crash.

A viewer sent a picture of the scene showing the amount of damage to the car.

