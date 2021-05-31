Crash closes Route 190 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating a crash on Route 190 in Enfield.
According to the Enfield Police Department Facebook page, the road is closed in both directions between Route 5's on and off ramps and Pearl Street's on and off-ramps for an "extended duration."
Officers are investigating the crash.
A viewer sent a picture of the scene showing the amount of damage to the car.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.