Crash closes Route 20 in Granby

Life Star and an accident reconstruction team were called to the scene; the road was expected to be closed for hours.

GRANBY, Conn. — Granby Police say that Route 20 (West Granby Road) is closed in the area of Day Street for a serious crash.

The 2-vehicle crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m.; police expected the road to be closed for as long as five hours.

Life Star medical helicopter and an accident reconstruction team were called to the scene. Traffic was being detoured via Simsbury Road and Barndoor Hills Road.

There's no word yet on how many people were injured or what might have caused the crash.