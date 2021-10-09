x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash closes Route 8 South in Torrington

Life Star air ambulance has been requested.
Credit: FOX61

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say Route 8 southbound is closed between exits 46 and 45 in Torrington, due to a car crash.  Connecticut DOT says it was a single-car crash.  Life Star air ambulance was called to the scene and landed on the highway. 

No details yet on how many people were injured. This is a developing story; we'll update it as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM