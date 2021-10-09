Crash closes Route 8 South in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say Route 8 southbound is closed between exits 46 and 45 in Torrington, due to a car crash. Connecticut DOT says it was a single-car crash. Life Star air ambulance was called to the scene and landed on the highway.
No details yet on how many people were injured. This is a developing story; we'll update it as more information becomes available.
