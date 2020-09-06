Fatal crash closes Rossi Road in Torrington

According to officials, several people were transported to nearby hospitals.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Rossi Road remains closed Tuesday morning following a serious car crash.

The Torrington Fire Department responded to the area of 255 Rossi Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Officials say upon arrival, a vehicle off the road was fully involved in fire.

Several people were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and assisted with patient care, officials said in a release.

According to a detective on scene, this is now a fatal crash investigation.

Accident reconstruction teams remain on scene.