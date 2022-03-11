Crash in Haddam leaves one person hospitalized, police say

Portion of Route 154 closed off.

HADDAM, Conn. — Route 154 in Haddam is closed off in both directions between Depot Hill Rd. and Walkley Hill Rd. due to a reported crash.

State police have confirmed one person was transported to the hospital from the incident. Life Star helicopter was called to the scene, but the call was later canceled.

Police said the crash was reported to have happened around 4 p.m.

Drivers should seek an alternate route if they plan to drive on Route 154.

This story is still developing.

