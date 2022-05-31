Lifestar called for crash involving motorcycle and car on I-84

Caution is advised in the area.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle on I-84 just before exit 68 happened Tuesday evening.

Tolland Fire Department responded to the scene and a Lifestar has been called and will land on the field behind the Recreation Center on Old Post Road.

Caution is advised in the area.

Tolland Fire is on scene of a car vs motorcycle accident on 84 East just prior to Exit 68. Lifestar has been called and will be landing on the field behind the Recreation Center on Old Post Road. Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/cBjRvoS3R6 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 1, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

