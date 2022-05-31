Lifestar called for crash involving motorcycle and car on I-84

TOLLAND, Conn. — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle on I-84 just before exit 68 happened Tuesday evening.
Tolland Fire Department responded to the scene and a Lifestar has been called and will land on the field behind the Recreation Center on Old Post Road.
Caution is advised in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
