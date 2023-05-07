Crash in Longmeadow kills 1, injures 3

The crash happened just over the state line in Massachusetts.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. — A crash over the state line into Massachusetts killed one person and injured three people early Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called at 2:55 AM to Interstate 91 north in Longmeadow, just north of the the state line, for a multiple vehicle crash which left one dead and three others injured. All northbound lanes are closed for investigation.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 49 in Enfield and heading north on Route 5 to reenter I-91 in Springfield.

Connecticut State Police were assisting in the crash.

