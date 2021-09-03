Multi-vehicle crash closes down part of I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed down Interstate 91 South in Meriden, police said.
Connecticut State Police said 1-91 South is shut down at exits 18 and 17 after the crash that also involves a fuel spill. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Drivers are warned that the interstate is congested between exits 18 and 20.
Additional information was not immediately available.
RELATED: Remembering a fallen trooper | Law enforcement, community mourns death of veteran sergeant killed in Ida floodwaters
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.