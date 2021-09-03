x
Multi-vehicle crash closes down part of I-91 in Meriden

Officials said 1-91 South is shut down at exits 18 and 17 after the crash.
MERIDEN, Conn. — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed down Interstate 91 South in Meriden, police said.

Connecticut State Police said 1-91 South is shut down at exits 18 and 17 after the crash that also involves a fuel spill. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Drivers are warned that the interstate is congested between exits 18 and 20.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

