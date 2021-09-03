Multi-vehicle crash closes down part of I-91 in Meriden

Officials said 1-91 South is shut down at exits 18 and 17 after the crash.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed down Interstate 91 South in Meriden, police said.

Connecticut State Police said 1-91 South is shut down at exits 18 and 17 after the crash that also involves a fuel spill. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Drivers are warned that the interstate is congested between exits 18 and 20.

#CTTraffic I-91 southbound Exits 18-17 in Meriden is shut down for a multi-car motor vehicle accident involving a fuel spill. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 3, 2021

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

